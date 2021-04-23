NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials have approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee's February winter storms.
State officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency's declaration will help 13 counties impacted by severe winter weather from Feb. 11-19.
The declaration by President Joe Biden's administration lets the counties seek reimbursement for emergency work and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency officials say waves of freezing rain, snow, ice and cold caused six deaths in the state and more than 20,000 Tennesseans lost power at the height of the storm.
The counties covered are Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Scott, Shelby and Smith.