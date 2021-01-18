CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who is a senior at the University of Kentucky has been named in a criminal complaint charging her with participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI filed an affidavit Saturday in federal court against 23-year-old Gracyn Dawn Courtright of Hurricane, West Virginia.
According to the affidavit, a witness saw a video of Courtright in the halls of the Capitol and messaged her on Instagram asking if she was there. The witness provided a screenshot of the messages to the FBI.
Courtright allegedly said, “I’m not embarrassed so you shouldn’t be,” bragged that the event was making “history” and said she thought “it was cool.”
The affidavit said photos of a woman seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are similar to the physical features of Courtright’s driver’s license and her Instagram account. The FBI said she was wearing a black coat and a hat with a yellow band at the Capitol. A woman whose clothes and physical features matched those of Courtright was seen on a video near the Senate chamber carrying a “Members Only” sign before a law enforcement officer confiscated it.
The affidavit said Courtright is a senior at the University of Kentucky, majoring in mathematical economics.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3ir0Xza