Your health, work, managing finances. These are just some of the stressful things you may deal with on a daily basis. That stress can start to take a toll on your body, but in immediate and short-term situations — stress can be beneficial. It can help you cope and train to handle potentially serious and dangerous situations.
Chronic stress can start to affect your cardiovascular and respiratory systems, and also impact your digestive and immune systems. That can make it harder to fight off infections or diseases. It can also leave you more susceptible to viral illnesses like the flu and the common cold, and it can take you longer to heal from an illness or injury. You're also more likely to have heartburn or stomach acid.
Dr. Ashley Jessup with Baptist Health Family Medicine says she's seeing a lot more patients who are dealing with stress because of the pandemic. Dr. Jessup says it's best to not ignore any signs of stress, because it can be a harder problem to fix in the long run.
“Stress can be a gradual process,” Dr. Jessup said. “One thing happens and something else happens, and so before we know it it's really built up. Maybe they have a headache one day, and their stomach is upset the next day, and they don't realize that all the symptoms that they're having are the effects of stress. Headaches, mood changes, appetite changes, poor sleep, forgetfulness are these things are potentially different symptoms of high stress level and we might not realize them.”
Exercise is something you should add to your daily to-do list. It can help reduce your stress hormones, and produces more endorphins — which are the happy, mood boosting hormones, and act as painkillers. It can also improve your sleep quality, along with helping you be more confident, that can help your mental well-being.
There are things you can try to reduce your stress levels, like:
- Starting a new healthy habits
- Incorporate self-care routines into your daily schedule, like making your bed everyday
- Journaling how you feel and goals you want to accomplish
- Make sure you're adding something nutritious to your meal.
Don't forget to call your loved ones, feeling connected with those you love will help you get a sense of relief.