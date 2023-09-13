MAYFIELD, KY — FEMA and Graves County Emergency Management have announced that all the early warning system sirens have been restored in Mayfield.
On top of sever infrastructure and property damage, many sirens were destroyed during the December 10, 2021 tornado.
According to a news release from Kentucky Emergency Management, the new equipment cost nearly $89,000, and is stronger than before.
“The new sirens will ensure, even in extreme storm events and wind, that the surrounding area will maintain public access and early warning services necessary for public safety,” said Tracy Warner, the Graves County Emergency Management Director.
The cost of the new sirens was covered by the Emergency operations Center. EOC is a cost share project which FEMA covers 75% of and non-federal sources cover the remaining 25% of the cost.