The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Disaster Recovery Centers in five Kentucky counties affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak will open late on Thursday due to the snowy weather forecast.
FEMA says DRCs in Caldwell, Muhlenberg and Warren counties will open two hours late on Thursday, and centers in Graves and Hopkins counties will open four hours late.
Hours of operation and locations for the Caldwell, Muhlenberg and Warren DRCs are:
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
- Warren County: Old Sears Store Greenwood Shopping Mall, 2625 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101
Hours of operation and locations for the Graves and Hopkins DRCs are:
- Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
- Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 West Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408; Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410.
For the latest information on Disaster Recovery Center locations in Kentucky, visit FEMA's online DRC Locator.