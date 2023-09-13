MAYFIELD, KY — FEMA and Graves County Emergency Management have announced that all the early warning system sirens will soon be restored in Mayfield.
On top of sever infrastructure and property damage, many sirens were destroyed during the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
According to a news release from Kentucky Emergency Management, the new equipment cost nearly $89,000, and is stronger than before.
“The new sirens will ensure, even in extreme storm events and wind, that the surrounding area will maintain public access and early warning services necessary for public safety,” said Tracy Warner, the Graves County Emergency Management Director.
The cost of the new sirens was covered by the Emergency operations Center. EOC is a cost share project which FEMA covers 75% of and non-federal sources cover the remaining 25% of the cost.
The new sirens have been purchased, and contractors from Mississippi will install them in the coming weeks.
Editor's note: This story originally reported that the sirens have all been restored. That information came from a news release from FEMA. Local 6 has since learned that, as of Sept. 14, the sirens have been purchased and will be installed in the coming weeks.