The Federal Emergency Management Agency says all Disaster Recovery Centers for people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak will be closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Mobile Registration Center in Marshall County will also be closed on Monday.
FEMA also announced that, starting this weekend, all DRCs will be closed on Sundays. The new hours of operation for the DRCs are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The federal agency says after Sunday, Jan. 16, the following DRCs will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18:
- Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium at 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445.
- Graves County: The Graves County Public Library at 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Hopkins County: The Community Center at 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
- Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy at 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410.
- Marshall County: The Joe Creason Community Center at 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025.
- Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church at State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372.
- Warren County: The old Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
The MRC at the old Marshall County Library will also reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. That's at 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025. After the holiday, it's hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For updates on DRC locations, visit egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. You can also download the FEMA app and click "Talk to FEMA in person."
For more information from FEMA about tornado recovery and aid available to survivors, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.