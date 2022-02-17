FEMA disaster recovery center updates.png

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the Dawson Springs Disaster Recovery Center at the Hopkins County Community Center in Dawson Springs will be closed from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The DRC will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. When it reopens at 3 p.m., it will remain open until 6 p.m. 

On Saturday, the center will resume its regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 

The Hopkins County Community Center is at 108 Keigan St. in Dawson Springs. 

Disaster Recovery Centers provide victims of the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak with in-person help applying for disaster assistance from FEMA. FEMA representatives at DRCs can also help folks whose initial application has been denied with the appeal process, and they can help applicants update their accounts as the recovery process continues.

An important note: The other DRC in Hopkins County — which is at Mike's Old Pharmacy in Earlington — will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.  

In addition to the Dawson Springs location, two other Disaster Recovery Center locations remain available for storm survivors. Those locations are: 

  • The Graves County Public Library at 601 North 17th St. in Mayfield.
  • The former Sears location at the Greenwood Mall at 2625 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

Like  the Dawson Springs location, their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 

For the latest information of Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc. For more information about the types of assistance available through FEMA and the designated counties that are eligible, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.

To apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The deadline for Kentuckians impacted by the December tornadoes, straight-line winds and storms is March 13. That's also the deadline to apply for disaster loans for physical storm damage through the Small Business Administration. Click here for more details