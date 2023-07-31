MAYFIELD, KY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $5.6 million to reimburse the city of Mayfield with costs associated with December 2021 tornado outbreak debris removal.
FEMA says it will reimburse the city for the cost of removing 106,152 cubic yards of vegetative, construction, and demolition debris from roads and public property, including rights of way and canals.
To help visualize how much debris was removed, FEMA says a cubic yard is equivalent to 27 cubic feet, and 106,152 cubic yards equates to more than 42,460 standard size pickup trucks full of trash.
The work and expenses being reimbursed took place between July 1, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2022. The debris was first taken to a temporary staging and reduction site, and it was later removed to two permitted final disposal areas, FEMA says.
The funding comes after President Joe Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 90% federal funding for the project.