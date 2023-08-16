DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — FEMA announced on Wednesday that they will provide more than $5.8 million to reimburse the Dawson Springs Housing Authority for the demolition and reconstruction of an apartment complex destroyed by the December 10 tornado.
According to a news release from FEMA, the tornado destroyed 26 buildings in the Clarksdale Court Apartment complex. This left nearly 50 families homeless.
What was left of the buildings after the tornado was later demolished by the municipal authorities to protect the public from imminent danger.
FEMA will be providing 90% of the total cost for the ongoing reconstruction of these buildings. In total they are providing the housing authority with $5,861,909.79.
The funds for this assistance come from a cost-sharing program known as FEMA's Public Assistance, and President Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 90% for this project.
The Commonwealth will provide 4.8% of the cost share while the housing authority will pay the remaining 5.2%.