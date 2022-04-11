Survivors of the Dec. 10 tornado who have applied for FEMA disaster assistance are being asked by the agency to let them know about any insurance settlements received.
According to FEMA, FEMA's Individual Assistance program may cover damages your insurance does not. To receive disaster assistance, you must have applied to FEMA before the March 14 deadline.
To inform FEMA of insurance settlements you received, log into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
By law, FEMA cannot provide funding to individuals or households for losses covered by insurance or another source. However, those who filed an insurance claim and still have disaster-related needs can utilize FEMA to apply for its Other Needs Assistance program or get referred to another assistance provider.
FEMA also recommends survivors keep papers and receipts for any work you have done to repair your home.
Some additional insurance-related reminders from FEMA include:
- If your insurance settlement is delayed longer than 30 days, let FEMA know by writing a letter and including proof that you filed a claim. Any assistance FEMA provides would be considered an advance and would have to be repaid once you get the insurance settlement.
- If you received the maximum settlement from your insurance company and still have unmet disaster-related needs, write to FEMA and explain what your need is. Again, include documentation from the insurance company.
- If you spent the “additional living expense” provided by the insurance company and still need help with finding temporary housing, write to FEMA and explain your need. Attach documentation from the insurance company to prove you used the funds provided. Also include your permanent housing plan.