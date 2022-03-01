Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Continued dry conditions will allow points on the Ohio River from Smithland to Cairo to crest by tomorrow then begin a slow fall. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 10... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 10. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 44.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting. It is then expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 09 and continue falling to 33.5 feet Friday, March 11. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&