The Dec. 10 tornado has impacted Western Kentucky families in ways that go beyond the damage we see on the ground. According to FEMA, tornado survivors frequently report feelings of anger, depression, sadness, stress or anxiety for months after the event.
To help tornado survivors cope with these feelings, FEMA is offering free crisis counseling services to survivors of the Dec. 10 tornado.
FEMA has collaborated with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Families to operate the crisis counseling program through four community behavioral health centers. Those centers include:
- River Valley Behavioral Health - Ohio County
- Life Skills - Barren, Hart, Logan and Warren counties
- Pennyroyal Center - Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Lyon and Muhlenberg counties
- Four Rivers Behavioral Health - Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties
FEMA has approved funding for crisis counseling to last through Jan. 15, 2023.
Tornado resident's seeking free service should contact Kentucky's 211 line to be connected with mental health professionals.
Counselors are available to meet survivors in non-traditional settings such shelters, homes and community buildings.
For more information on FEMA's response to the Dec. 10 tornado, click here.