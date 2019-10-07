Watch again

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL — FEMA will not help Illinois with flood relief. The state says federal aid was denied because federal officials "determined the impact to individuals and households from this event is not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of individual assistance."

Helen Porter has lived in East Cape Girardeau since 1968. After flooding this spring, she's still dealing with the damage the water left in her home.

"The water came in the basement. It's collapsing the basement walls," said Porter. "The estimate from the company to repair is over $200,000, just for the basement."

The mud and mold in her basement mean she can't stay in the house. Porter and her husband have to rent a separate property while their home is being cleaned out. Conditions don't look much better around the community. Sandbags throughout the area haven't been moved after sitting in floodwater for months. East Cape Girardeau Mayor Joe Aden said people living there deserve help from the government.

"It's devastating. People deserve to have their homes fixed. I was really shocked when FEMA denied the request," said Aden.

Porter said dealing with the effects of flooding has been financially and emotionally draining.

"Now we have a house that we can't live in, and we have to start our lives all over again at 75. It's very devastating to people," said Porter.

Aden said the village doesn't have the money to do the cleanup by themselves, and they need the help from the government. Illinois plans to appeal FEMA's decision. Click here to read the state's full news release.