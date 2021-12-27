FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday announced that the Disaster Recovery Center at the Gibson Electric building in Hickman, Kentucky, has reopened.
The center closed temporarily because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Fulton County Emergency Management Office announced on Dec. 24. The Fulton EMA said all staff at the DRC were isolating until contact tracing could be carried out, the facility was thoroughly cleaned.
The center reopened Monday, with plans to remain open for the rest of the week, the Fulton County EMA said.
FEMA also confirmed that the center reopened Monday at noon. The Fulton County Disaster Recovery Center is at 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman, KY 42050.
The center is one of several in Kentucky where tornado survivors can go to receive in-person help applying for federal disaster aid and finding other resources. Representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors as well, FEMA said.
Additional Disaster Recovery Center Locations currently open in Kentucky include:
Hopkins County: Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville KY 42431
Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
Marshall County: Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
FEMA said the centers' hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays until further notice.
Along with these centers, Mobile Registration Centers are also available, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Those locations are as follows:
Christian County: Maddux Funeral Home Meeting Room, 338 E. Nashville Street, Pembroke, KY 42266
Graves County: Farmers Home Furniture Building, 1102 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066
Hart County: Mobile Registration Intake Center, 2184 South Dixie Highway, Munfordville, KY 42765
Hickman County: Hickman County Cooperative Extension, 329 James H. Philips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031
Hopkins County: Dawson Springs Library, 103 W Ramsey St, Dawson Springs, KY 42408
Logan County: Logan County Extension Service Center, 255 John Paul Ave, Russellville, KY 42276-8505
Lyon County: Lee S Jones Park, 311 Lee S Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038
Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Kentucky 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
Ohio County: Mobile Registration Intake Center, 301 South Main Street, Hartford, KY 42347