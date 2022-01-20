fema bus

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says Disaster Recovery Centers in four Kentucky counties affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak have closed early due to Thursday's bad weather.

The following recovery centers will be closed the remainder of the day Thursday.

  • Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445

  • Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

  • Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 West Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

  • Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410

  • Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

For the latest information on Disaster Recovery Center locations in Kentucky, visit FEMA's online DRC Locator. You may also continue to apply for assistance by clicking the link here, or calling 800-621-3362.