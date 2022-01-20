The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says Disaster Recovery Centers in four Kentucky counties affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak have closed early due to Thursday's bad weather.
The following recovery centers will be closed the remainder of the day Thursday.
Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 West Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410
Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
For the latest information on Disaster Recovery Center locations in Kentucky, visit FEMA's online DRC Locator. You may also continue to apply for assistance by clicking the link here, or calling 800-621-3362.