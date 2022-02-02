The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Disaster Recovery Centers in place to help tornado survivors in Kentucky apply for assistance will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a major winter storm affecting multiple states, including most of Kentucky.
FEMA says DRCs in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties closed early on Wednesday in anticipation of the winter storm. All five DRCs currently in operation in the state will remain closed through Feb. 4. FEMA says it will make a decision Friday about whether to reopen the centers on Saturday.
The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in Kentucky is Feb. 11. You do not have to visit a DRC to submit your application.
Those affected by the tornado outbreak can visit DisasterAssistance.gov to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or by calling the helpline. The helpline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.
The five DRC locations are:
- Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium at 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445.
- Graves County: The Graves County Public Library at 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Hopkins County: The Community Center at 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
- Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy at 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410.
- Warren County: The former Sears location at Greenwood Mall at 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
For the latest updates on FEMA DRC locations, visit fema.gov/drc.