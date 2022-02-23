WEST KENTUCKY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the Disaster Recovery Center for tornado survivors in Mayfield will be closed Thursday due to wintry weather. Additionally, the DRC in Dawson Springs will open two hours late that day.
FEMA says the Mayfield facility at the Graves County Public Library will be closed Thursday, with plans to reopen at noon on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Dawson Springs DRC, which is at the Hopkins County Community Center, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The facility will also have reduced hours on Friday, running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FEMA says the Dawson Springs location will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 26, because of previously scheduled activities at the community center.
The third DRC in Kentucky, which is in Warren County, will be open as usual. That's at Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green.
All three DRCs typically operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
FEMA DRCs offer Kentuckians impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak with in-person assistance applying for federal disaster relief.
The deadline for Kentuckians to register for FEMA assistance is March 14.
To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
For the latest information on DRC locations and hours of operation, visit fema.gov/drc or call the helpline.