HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (WFIE-TV) — People in Graves, Marshall and Hopkins counties will be struggling for a while after the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in western Kentucky, offering help. But finding people can be tricky, so they're going door-to-door.
With train cars tipped over and homes stripped down to the bone, western Kentucky is covered in damage from the tornado.
"It looked like, to me, someone just dropped a bomb up here,” said James Townsell, whose mother’s home in Hopkins County was destroyed in the tornado.
That's why FEMA has taken to the streets, searching for people to register for federal aid. Despite all the destruction, many people are still in their damaged homes.
”After something happens like this, many people don’t want to leave their homes,” said Jane Ricks, a FEMA crew lead. “They may not have power, they may have only a few possessions and they want to be with their possessions. They may not have the transportation, so we go out as a team in pairs of two, and we knock on doors."
FEMA officials say as of Dec. 28, they've issued $5.5 million to people for tornado relief, but the need is greater.
They say some people are hesitant to apply for aid, especially if those around them took more damage, but FEMA says everyone affected should apply, and there's enough aid for everyone.
In their time in Kentucky, some FEMA workers have become pretty enamored with the commonwealth.
”I love Kentucky, I think it’s great, I do,” said Ricks. “These people are wonderful, they are. I’ve never seen such salt-of-the-earth people.”
For those affected by the tornadoes, the help can't come soon enough and cleanup can be an intimidating job.
"It means a lot, because like my brother came in from Evansville, he said, 'Where do we start it up here?'" Townsell said.
The money FEMA gives is intended for a wide range of expenses, from home repairs and temporary housing costs to medical expenses and even funeral costs for those who lost loved ones.
An important reminder: FEMA officials will have identification when they visit your area. If someone shows up and you are unsure about them, ask to see their ID.
If you need help when you are filling out your FEMA application, the agency can help. They have instructions in braille, large print, and audio materials.
FEMA also has sign language and multilingual interpreters. FEMA also has helpline operators who speak multiple languages.
If you need assistance, call 800-621-3362. Click here for more information about FEMA Disaster Recovery and Mobile Registration Center locations in Kentucky.