The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center is urging tornado clean up crews to refer to FEMA-approved guidelines for tornado debris removal.
The graphics above show how to properly sort and place various types of debris.
The KYTC is urging homeowners and businesses to follow these guidelines to assure that storm debris is removed efficiently and as quickly as possible in the coming months.
Additionally, property owners should avoid covering water meters, and avoid the use of equipment that might damage water cover meters.