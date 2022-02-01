PADUCAH — The Feb. 11 deadline for Kentuckians impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak to apply for federal disaster relief assistance is swiftly approaching. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is encouraging you to apply for assistance before it's too late. FEMA's mitigation team is set up at the Home Depot in Paducah, answering questions and providing advice for those rebuilding.
Tornado victims who are displaced and staying in Paducah have easy access to information. The team is set up at the Home Depot until Feb. 18 to answer any questions you have. From pamphlets to guiding you about what materials to use, the FEMA team is there to help. Eugene McFee has been in our community since the end of January.
"We have information on how to secure your shingles better, how to put a metal roof in that is more wind resistant, how to angle your fuel tank and HVAC system," McFee said.
Home Depot has rebuilding materials like lumber and shingles, which makes it a good one-stop shop for those impacted by the tornado. FEMA is also providing information to those to weren't impacted. Jimmy Mullins with FEMA said they're even handing out information about safe rooms to anyone who asks.
"If you're building something or adding to your home, this is the first place you're going to come to. I think the people here are realizing now, after seeing what happened to in Mayfield, it could happen anywhere," Mullins said.
McFee and Mullins encourage you to take advantage of these resources. If you've been impacted by the tornado, even if you have minimal damage, La-Tanga Hopes with FEMA says the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.
"We are currently 10 days out from the deadline, which is February 11th. We would encourage anybody that has not applied for FEMA that just so happens to stop by here to find out information that's useful to them and then say I'd like to complete an application to consider this," says Hopes.
Hopes reminds people there is plenty of money set aside for those impacted. The mitigation team at Home Depot does not deal with the financial side of things, but they can direct you to the right people. Even though the deadline to apply for assistance is Feb. 11, the mitigation team will be at Home Depot helping until Feb. 18.