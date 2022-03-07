The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is attempting to fill temporary positions in Mayfield, Hopkinsville, Frankfort and the surrounding areas to assist with recovery efforts from the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Openings include positions in logistics, hazard mitigation, operations, public assistance, external affairs, community planning and information technology.
The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, up to 365 days, based on the needs of recovery efforts.
Salaries range from $16.12/hour to $45.24/hour. Job postings will close on March 14 or when FEMA has received 200 applications.
People who are interested in applying should do so as soon as possible.
To apply and learn more about opportunities at FEMA, click here.