Residents in 16 Kentucky counties who have received FEMA rental assistance because of damage to their home from the Dec. 10 tornado can now apply for continued rental assistance.
If you have received an initial rental assistance grant from FEMA, you can expect a “Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance.” mailed to you from FEMA. To apply, you must complete that form and provide the following documents:
- A copy of your current lease;
- Receipts showing the proper use of federal disaster housing assistance;
- Your current household income, and
- Any household financial obligations you may have.
Resident of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren County may qualify for continued rental assistance while you seek more permanent housing.
When you finish the application, sign it, and mail it to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.
If you cannot gain entry into your home, or lost the above listed documents during the tornado, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
If you did not receive the “Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance.” call the FEMA Helpline.
According to FEMA, an extension on rental assistance may be granted for three-month periods, for up to 18 months from the date of the presidential disaster decleration. In Kentucky, that day was Dec. 12.
Rental properties can include a house, apartment, hotel or recreational vehicle that can keep you near your job, home and place of worship.
FEMA assistance will cover rent security deposit and essential utilities such as electricity and water, but not cable or internet.
The approval amount is based on fair market rates for your area, which is determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.