Tornado survivors who are facing new legal issues, or are dealing with mental health issues as a result of the tornado, can now get free legal advice and crisis counseling from FEMA.
A helpline has been established for vulnerable, low-income, residents who were affected by the tornado and are unable to to afford their own lawyer
The helpline number is 877-782-4219. It will be accessible from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Voicemails can be left 24 hours a day, every day.
When leaving a message be sure to include where you are located and describe your tornado-related legal problem. Callers may receive assistance from staff at Kentucky Legal Aid or a volunteer attorney.
Examples of uses for an attorney include:
- Help with securing FEMA and other benefits
- Insurance claims
- home repair contracts and contractors
- consumer protection matters
- replacement of wills and other important legal documents that were destroyed
- mortgage-foreclosure
- landlord/tenant problems
The service is a partnership between FEMA, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Kentucky Bar Association and other Kentucky legal groups.
The immediate crisis counseling was formed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA.
A Disaster Distress Helpline can be reached by calling or texting 800-958-5990. This 24/7 hotline is available for any disaster survivor experiencing mental distress or mental health problems caused by the tornado.
Spanish-speakers can press "2" for bilingual support. A videophone option for American Sign Language users is available is available by calling 800-985-5990, or clicking here.
The helpline provides confidential counseling and other support services or immediate connect callers to trained professionals.
These services are available for residents in the 16 counties eligible for FEMA assistance. Those include: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Feb. 11.