Tornado survivors from Graves and Warren counties who are rebuilding and repairing their homes are invited to visit Lowe's or Home Depot stores to get free hazard mitigation advise from FEMA mitigation representatives.
According to FEMA, mitigation specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips.
Additionally, mitigation specialists can offer proven methods prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also offer tips and techniques on rebuilding hazard resistant homes.
The mitigation specialists will be available from Tuesday, Jan. 11 to Saturday, Jan. 29. Specialists will be at stores from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The service will not be available on Wednesdays.
Repair and rebuilding advice will be offered at the following home improvement stores:
Lowe's - 1208C Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066
Home Depot #2318 - 2233 Gary Farms Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- Lowe's - 150 American Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104
According to FEMA, although these three locations are convenient for residents of Graves and Warren counties, this free service does not preclude other tornado survivors who are seeking advice.