FEMA has established a Disaster Recovery Center in Marshall County, in addition to the centers already open in Caldwell, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Warren counties.
The Disaster Recovery Center in Marshall County is at Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025.
FEMA representatives at the Disaster Recovery Centers can help tornado survivors apply for FEMA assistance and get connected with resources for their recovery needs.
In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on site to assist survivors.
The Disaster Recovery Centers are operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA. Survivors in the designated counties of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren can visit any of the centers.
The additional Disaster Recovery Center locations include:
Warren County - Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Caldwell County - Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
Hopkins County - Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville KY 42431
Muhlenberg County - Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.