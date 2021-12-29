As recovery efforts continue after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak in Kentucky, FEMA has opened three more Disaster Recovery Centers to help connect survivors with resources.
In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available at the recovery centers to assist survivors, FEMA says.
The new centers are in Christian County, Hickman County and Hart County. Those locations are:
- Christian County: Maddux Funeral Home at 338 E. Nashville St., Pembroke, KY 42266.
- Hickman County: The Hickman County Cooperative Extension Service at 329 James H. Phillips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031.
- Hart County: The fairgrounds building without a fence at 2184 S. Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY 42765.
The other Disaster Recovery Center locations available in Kentucky are:
- Hopkins County: Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville KY 42431.
- Warren County: The former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
- Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445.
- McLean County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372.
- Fulton County: Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman, KY 42050.
- Marshall County: Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025.
- Graves County: The Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
In general, the hours of operation at all the Disaster Recovery Centers are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. CT on Sundays, until further notice. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve. They will be closed on New Year's Day.
In addition to the Disaster Recovery Centers, Mobile Registration Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Those locations are:
- Christian County: Maddux Funeral Home Meeting Room, 338 E. Nashville Street, Pembroke, KY 42266.
- Graves County: Farmers Home Furniture Building, 1102 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Hart County: Mobile Registration Intake Center, 2184 South Dixie Highway, Munfordville, KY 42765.
- Hickman County: Hickman County Cooperative Extension, 329 James H. Philips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031.
- Hopkins County: Dawson Springs Library, 103 W Ramsey St, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
- Logan County: Logan County Extension Service Center, 255 John Paul Ave, Russellville, KY 42276-8505.
- Lyon County: Lee S Jones Park, 311 Lee S Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038.
- Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Kentucky 81, Sacramento, KY 42372.
- Ohio County: Mobile Registration Intake Center, 301 South Main Street, Hartford, KY 42347.
Storm survivors can also apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11.
For more information from FEMA about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.