Tornado survivors can now apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance in-person at one of the two FEMA mobile registration centers.
The Dawson Springs center is located at First Baptist Church. The address is 960 Industrial Park Rd.
The Mayfield center is located at the old Walmart parking lot. The address is 1102 Paris Rd.
FEMA personnel will be at these centers daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
When applying for FEMA assistance make sure you provide the following:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted.
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
- Your Social Security Number.
- A general list of damage and losses.
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
You can also apply for assistance by visiting the FEMA website here, or calling 800-621-3362.