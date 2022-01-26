In Tennessee, the Small Business Administration has relocated its Business Resource Center for Dec. 10 tornado outbreak survivors from Gibson County to Obion County.
The BRC it's now located in the Multiple Agency Resource Center in the Obion County Public Library, which is at 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave. in Union City.
There's also a BRC at the Weakley County Professional Development Center at Weakley County Professional Development Center in Dresden.
The hours of operation for all the Tennessee BRCs are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., are Monday through Friday.
So far, more than $720,000 in loans have been approved for Tennessee businesses.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are reaching out this week to disaster survivors in Gibson, Obion and Weakley counties, as well as Cheatham and Davidson counties. The teams will be answering folks' questions about FEMA assistance and helping people submit and update applications. All FEMA workers carry an ID badge.
Download the document below to see the latest update from FEMA about tornado damage in West and Middle Tennessee.