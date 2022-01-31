WEST KENTUCKY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a 25% rate increase for rental assistance for tornado survivors in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren counties. The hike is meant to give people displaced by the storm more housing options.
People affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes and storms who are approved for FEMA's temporary housing assistance will be able to get rental units at 25% above fair market rents established by the U.S. Department of Housing and urban Development, FEMA said in a news release Monday afternoon.
FEMA said it increased the rental assistance rate for those six counties because rental properties there are limited, and hundreds of people who lost their homes are struggling to find temporary housing in their communities. The rate increase aims to give those folks more options.
"For example, the HUD fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit in Warren County is $845, but with the 25 percent increase in rental assistance, the maximum for FEMA rental assistance goes to $1,056," the news release explains. "If eligible residents in that county rent a two-bedroom below $1,056, renters may include their utility costs up to the maximum assistance allowed."
FEMA applicants who want rental assistance or who have already been approved for that assistance can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center for more information. For an up-to-date list of DRC locations, visit fema.gov/drc.
An important reminder: The deadline to Kentuckians affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak must apply for FEMA disaster assistance by Friday, Feb. 11. Representatives at DRC locations can help applicants through the process and with appeals if their claims are denied. People can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or by calling the helpline. The helpline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.