FEMA disaster recovery center updates.png

The Graves County Disaster Recovery Center has moved to a new location, according to FEMA.

The new center is located in the Mayfield Shopping Plaza at 1102 Paris Road, Suite 4, Mayfield.

This location will begin serving tornado survivors Thursday at 8 a.m.

The hours of operation are Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the center will be closed on weekends.

For more info on recovery efforts from the Dec. 10 tornadoes, click here.