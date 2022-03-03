...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...
Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and
Cairo.
.The Ohio river is cresting from Smithland to Cairo. A slow fall
will begin soon thereafter.
For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock
and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY, MARCH 10...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah.
* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 10.
* IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several
small unprotected towns.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening, March 9, and continue falling to 29.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&