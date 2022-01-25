It's been over five weeks since the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed several communities across western Kentucky.
While some FEMA Disaster Recovery Center's have closed permanently, many have remained open.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11, just 16 days away.
Five recovery centers are open at these fixed locations:
- Caldwell County - Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- Graves County - Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
- Hopkins County - Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- Hopkins County - Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410
- Warren County - Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Additionally, four Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will close permanently at 6 p.m. this week:
Taylor County - Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718: Tuesday, Jan. 25
Barren County - Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127: Tuesday, Jan. 25
Marion County - Marion County Schools Administration Building and Marion County court Clerk: 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033: Tuesday, Jan. 25
Logan County - Logan County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, KY 42276: Wednesday, Jan. 26
The following Disaster Recovery Centers have closed permanently:
- Christian County: Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St., Pembroke, KY 42266
- Fulton County: Old Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman, KY 42050
- Hart County: Fairgrounds Building (without a fence), 2184 S. Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY 42765
- Hickman County: County Cooperative Ext. Services, 329 James H. Phillips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031
- Hopkins County: Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville, KY 42431
- Lyon County: Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee. S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038
- Marshall County: Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
- Muhlenberg County: Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
- Ohio County: Community Center/Justice Dept., 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42127
Tornado survivors who can't visit a recovery in person should visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.