The Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a public notice about its intention to reimburse eligible applicants in 23 Kentucky counties impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak.
The notice explains proposed activities that might affect historic properties, as well as activities that might affect critical actions that may affect wetlands and floodplains.
In part, the notice reads:
"Presidential Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 require that all federal actions in or affecting the floodplain or wetlands be reviewed for opportunities to relocate and evaluated for social, economic, historical, environmental, legal and safety considerations. Where there is no opportunity to relocate, FEMA is required to undertake a detailed review to determine what measures may be taken to minimize future damage. The public is invited to participate in the process of identifying alternatives and analyzing their impacts through this notification.
"FEMA has determined that for certain types of facilities there are normally no alternatives to restoration in the floodplain or wetland. These are facilities that meet all of the following criteria: (1) FEMA’s estimate of the cost of repairs is less than 50 percent of the cost to replace the entire facility and is less than $100,000; (2) the facility is not located in a floodway; (3) the facility has not sustained major structural damage in a previous presidentially declared flooding disaster or emergency; and (4) the facility is not critical (e.g., the facility is not a hospital, generating plant, emergency operations center, or a facility that contains dangerous materials). FEMA intends to provide assistance for the restoration of these facilities to their pre-disaster condition. Included in the work may be certain measures to mitigate the effect of future flooding or other hazards. For example, a bridge or culvert restoration may include a larger waterway opening to decrease the risk of future washouts.
"For routine activities, this will be the only public notice provided. Other activities and those involving facilities that do not meet the four criteria are required to undergo more detailed review, including study of alternate locations. Subsequent public notices regarding such projects will be published, if necessary, as more specific information becomes available."
Regarding historical properties, the notice reads:
"The National Historic Preservation Act requires federal agencies to take into account the effect of their undertakings on historic properties. Those actions or activities affecting buildings, structures, districts or objects 50 years or older or that affect archaeological sites or undisturbed ground will require further review to determine if the property is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places (Register). If the property is determined to be eligible for the Register and FEMA’s undertaking will adversely affect it, FEMA will provide additional public notices. For historic properties not adversely affected by FEMA’s undertaking, this will be the only public notice."
FEMA says it intends to provide Kentucky with funding from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to mitigate future disaster damage. Projects eligible for grand funding may include new construction, modification of existing, undamaged facilities, relocation of facilities to move them out of floodplains, demolition projects and other projects the can help prevent future disaster damage. A news release about the public notice says the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is available statewide.
Click here to view the notice.
Sixteen Kentucky counties are eligible for FEMA's individual assistance program: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Ohio, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren.
Twenty-three counties are designated for the FEMA Public Assistance program: Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Todd and Warren.
For more information about FEMA's actions or a specific project, the agency says to write to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency – Region IV - EHP, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341-4112 or send an email to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov, and include “DR 4630-KY" in the subject line of the email.
The deadline for Kentuckians to apply for assistance from FEMA is Feb. 11. Representatives at Disaster Recovery Center locations can help applicants through the process and with appeals if their claims are denied. For an up-to-date list of DRC locations, visit fema.gov/drc. People can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or by calling the helpline. The helpline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.