The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration have each extended the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak to apply for assistance and physical damage loans.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced FEMA's decision to extend the deadline during his Team Kentucky Update Thursday afternoon.
The deadline to apply for assistance through FEMA was originally set for Feb. 11. The deadline has now been extended to Sunday, March 13.
The governor's office says the state asked for the extension to make sure all storm survivors have more time to apply.
After that announcement, SBA announced it will also extend its deadline to apply for physical damage loans to March 13. The deadline was previously set for Feb. 10.
SBA says it has awarded $36,183,900 in disaster loans as of Wednesday, Feb. 9. The loans have been awarded to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and some nonprofits.
To apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. FEMA representatives are available at Disaster Recovery Centers to provide in-person help applying. They can also help folks whose initial application has been denied with the appeal process, and they can help applicants update their accounts as the recovery process continues. For the latest information of Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc. For more information about the types of assistance available through FEMA and the designated counties that are eligible, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
SBA loans offer interest rates as low as 2.83% for businesses and 1.875% for nonprofit organizations, with a $ 2 million maximum loan amount. Homeowners can apply for loans of up to $200,000 for their primary residence, and homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 for personal property. The loans for homeowners and renters have interest rates as low as 1.438%, and all loans have repayment terms of up to 30 years.
When it comes to loans for businesses, loans for physical damages are available to businesses of all sizes and nonprofits/faith-based organizations.
SBA also offers loans for economic injury for small businesses and most nonprofits. No physical damage is needed to apply for those loans. The deadline to apply for SBA loans for economic injury is Sept. 12.
To apply for SBA loans, the administration says to follow these three steps:
- Register with FEMA.
- Apply in person with a Disaster Recovery Center to receive one-on-one help from an SBA representative.
- Applications can also be made online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Questions can be emailed to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Those who have questions about SBA loans can also call 800-659-2955 for more information or to request a paper application. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 800-877-8339.