PADUCAH — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says specialists will be at the Menards stores in Paducah and Elizabethtown March 18-29 to provide free advice to Kentuckians rebuilding after the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak.
FEMA specialists will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Tuesday, March 29.
The specialists can share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes, FEMA says. They'll also be able to answer questions about home improvement and ways to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. The agency says most of the information is aimed at do-it-yourself projects and general contractor work.
The Paducah Menards is at 5500 U.S. Highway 60 West. The Elizabethtown Menards is at 32501 Van Dyke Ave.