fema

Any residents looking to repair and rebuild there homes following the Dec. 10 tornado can receive free information and tips from FEMA on how to make damaged homes stronger and safer.

FEMA has teamed up with The Home Depot and Walmart to assist tornado survivors as they rebuild.

FEMA specialists will share techniques to rebuild a hazard-resistant home. According to FEMA, most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contract workers.

FEMA specialists are available at the following locations:

  • Bowling Green, Home Depot - 2233 Gary Farms Blvd.
  • Elizabethtown, Home Depot - 1510 Ring Road
  • Benton, Walmart - 310 W 5th Street

Specialists will be available at these locations through March 15. Hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning Feb. 28, FEMA specialists will be off on Wednesdays.