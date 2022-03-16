PADUCAH – As rebuilding efforts continue following the deadly Dec. 10 tornado, FEMA has teamed up with Menards in Paducah to provide advice to survivors.
Starting Thursday, FEMA specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, from March 17-31.
FEMA specialists will provide free information and tips on how to make damaged homes stronger and safer. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.
Most information is geared towards do-it-yourselfers and general contractors.
Menards is located at 5500 U.S. Hwy. 60 West in Paducah.