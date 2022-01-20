Since the Dec. 10 tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, FEMA and the Commonwealth of Kentucky have established 18 Disaster Recovery Centers in affected areas of the region.
Six of those 18 centers are operating with new schedules. Here are the centers that will be operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) on the advertised days.
- Ohio County: Friday, Jan. 21 to Saturday, Jan. 22
- Community Center/Justice Department, 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42347
- Lyon County:Friday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 25. Closed Sunday, Jan. 23.
- Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038
- Logan County: Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26.
- Local County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville KY 4226
The following recovery centers will open at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 and will be closed Jan. 25.
- Taylor County: Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
- Barren County: Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127
- Marion County: 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033
Click here to find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362