PADUCAH — Crews are hard at work on the Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The project will replace the current 89-year-old structure. The bridge is vital for those who live in the Livingston County community and for anyone who passes through.
The American Bridge Company is helping construct portions of the $63.3 million project to rebuild the bridge. One of the people working on that project is field engineer Martina Britts.
There's a lot of behind-the-scenes action most people don't see. That's where 25-year-old Britts comes into play. Britts in most situations is one of the only women on a job site.
"When guys see a little blond ponytail running around the yard, they're like 'Who is this little girl?' But I enjoy it. I don't know. There's just something different about a construction field that's just fun," said Britts.
Britts isn't your stereotypical worker on a construction site, but don't underestimate her.
"We are building a 700-foot-long trust band on seven different barges, and we are going to go ahead and float it up the river next September," said Britts.
Every morning she puts her boots and hard hat on just like everyone else. That type of scene has always been familiar to Britts, but she never expected to make it a career.
"I grew up on job sites. My dad has been a flagger to a project manager. Now, he's an estimator. So, I grew up visiting job sites. I found it interesting, but never interesting enough to be a field engineer," said Britts.
Britts does everything as a field engineer, big or small.
"I love how different it is. I love that when there's a problem, you have to fix it. Some people hate being stressed to where they can't think straight. I think that's probably when I work the best: when I can't think straight, which is odd. I just love the craziness of it," said Britts.
Britts' job as a field engineer ranges from quality control to contacting a supplier if a piece doesn't fit. She hopes her job encourages other young women who are interested in male-dominated fields.
Britts, along with the rest of the crew, is expected to finish the project in 2023.