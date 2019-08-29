Watch again

PADUCAH — Three suspected overdoses in less than a week — and that's in Marshall County alone. Investigators say the two men arrested had Xanax, possibly laced with fentanyl, at their homes. Local 6 talked with some experts about what fentanyl can do to a person's health if it's abused.

Allison Rains, an emergency room doctor at Baptist Health Paducah, said they treat overdoses regularly.

"We see several overdose cases every day, and the number's increasing dramatically over the last several years," said Rains. "We've been seeing a lot of heroin overdoses lately in this region. We also see a lot of methamphetamine abuse. But fentanyl is also starting to take a dramatic rise."

"We see a lot of fentanyl overdoses. A lot of times, people consume them in pill form. They can also consume them by chewing patches," Rains said.

Fentanyl is an opioid prescribed to treat severe pain and is "50 to 100 times more potent than morphine," Rains explained. But it can be dangerous when laced into Xanax pills.

"Xanax and fentanyl are both medicines that can reduce your respiratory drive, which can decrease your respirations, which can thus cause you to lose consciousness, go into a coma, and then cause cardiac arrest, and then result in death," said Rains.

Rains said people lace Xanax with fentanyl "to get a better high. It kind of just increases the euphoria of using the medications by themselves."

Symptoms of a fentanyl overdose include slower breathing, confusion and small pupils, Rains said.

Because fentanyl is an opioid, overdoses can be treated with Narcan, also known by the generic name naloxone. The medication, which is sprayed up the nose, should be administered immediately following an overdose.

Samantha Powell, a certified prevention specialist with Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, said to use Narcan, "you hold one side of the nose, you put this (spray nozzle) in the other side, spray. You do it all in one time."

After administering Narcan to the overdose victim, get emergency medical help immediately, move the person on his or her side, and watch the person closely, according to the medication's website. If the person does not wake up, is not breathing normally, or does not respond to voice or touch, another dose can be given. The website recommends dosing Narcan every two to three minutes if available.

"It actually knocks the opioid off the receptors in the brain for a short period of time, and so you have about 30 minutes to get to a hospital. So it does not replace a medical treatment," said Powell.

But for people suffering from a fentanyl overdose, "significantly large doses of Narcan" are needed, said Rains.

Four Rivers offers free training on how to use Narcan, Powell said. A training video is also available on narcan.com.

Pharmacies like Walgreens offer Narcan without the need for a prescription.

Powell said the Paducah Police Department, the Paducah Fire Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Department all have Narcan thanks to a $20,000 state grant that the McCracken County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy applied for. The money also allowed Four Rivers to run a public service announcement on opioid abuse.

