MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has seen 15 cases in two months involving fentanyl. The sheriff’s office says this time last year that number was four. In Graves County, authorities are also seeing a jump from 2022, with six cases already this year.
Distribution of the deadly drug isn't the only thing that investigators are concerned about.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says it's becoming overwhelming in his county.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says fentanyl is a drug that is extremely unpredictable.
"You can’t stop when you’re fighting something like fentanyl...even in the same batch of pills, it could be 5% for one pill, could be 50% in the next pill," Norman says.
Norman says he is determined to put a stop to its distribution.
"Fentanyl in our area is the new methamphetamine, and it’s quickly overtaking what we are focusing our efforts on," Norman says.
Hayden says he feels the same passion to get the drug off the streets.
"There's been too much publicity. There’ve been too many news stories. There's been too many deaths locally and nationally," says Hayden.
Hayden says the uptick in the use and distribution of fentanyl will impact the community.
"There's going to be a lot of families affected, lots and lots of families are going to be affected by this fentanyl problem," Hayden says.
Hayden and Norman each say they believe it’s going to be a community effort to end the fentanyl epidemic.
"It's not just our detectives or our patrol. It’s the public as well. We have to be very aware of these drugs that are on our streets and that our children and young adults are using," says Norman.
Hayden says anyone charged in connection to the drug will face the maximum penalty for those offenses.