PADUCAH — Fentanyl testing strips were considered drug paraphernalia in Kentucky, but now they have been decriminalized in the state. The legislature passed House Bill 353 at the end of the session this year.
The bill promotes education about the dangers of fentanyl mixed with other drugs. It also gives people who use drugs a chance to prevent further harms, such as overdose and death.
Local leaders say people can use the strips to test the drugs they have in their possession, which will prevent future deaths.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says the strips may not stop drug users, but they are one more thing to keep people aware of what they are ingesting.
"It's just another tool in the toolbox, and we can use as many tools as we can find right now," said Norman.
Fentanyl is the most common drug in our area right now. Norman said if they can save users that are not aware the drugs they're using have fentanyl in them, that is one step closer to getting those individuals help or getting them into programs like Badges of Hope or Turning Point Recovery.
The test strips were considered drug paraphernalia, but now they are said to be a new chance at life.
Brandon Fitch, director of Turning Point Recovery, is an advocate for the strips.
"This is a life-saving option. This does not provide a solution. It's part of the solution to keep them alive. It's part of the solution to let them know the community supports them, to live a better life, to reduce the amount of harm they're doing to themselves," said Fitch.
He said this is giving users another way to help themselves, and giving them another choice.
"It gives them an option to do several things, like discard their drugs, use them with another person or have Narcan on hand," said Fitch.
Fitch said lawmakers making this change are showing drug users that there is a community behind them, ready to support them.
"The idea is to keep them alive, to keep them on this path of making better decisions," said Fitch.
The test strips are simple. You mix the drug with water and stick the strip in the mixture. If two lines show, the drug is clear and without fentanyl. If there is only one line showing, there is fentanyl in the drug.
The strips are free. You can find them at the McCracken County Library, the McCracken Health Department and Turning Point Recovery.