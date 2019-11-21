MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield and Graves County are getting into the holiday spirit with a new drive-through holiday light display, the Festival of Lights.
Families, agencies, local businesses and churches will be participating.
The lights will be on display at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 1, then at the same time every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5.
Monetary donations will be taken for the Festival of Lights fund. Canned goods will also be accepted for the local food pantry.
The fairgrounds are at 1011 Housman St. in Mayfield.