PADUCAH — On a normal Friday, you might expect our streets to be pretty busy. But these days, it's anything but normal.
We took Sky 6 to the air Friday, and traffic was very light in front of Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.
The mall was open, but there were not many cars in the lot. Because of the governor's order closing certain businesses, no one was at the Cinemark theater or at some of the restaurants, like Logan's Roadhouse or Los Amigos.
If these shots are any indication, it looks like many are heeding the warnings and staying home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.