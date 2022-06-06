Poll data released Monday by NBC News show the number of people who hold former President Donald Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has declined slightly since May.
The decrease is across the board among Democrats, Republicans and independents.
According to the poll, the percentage of Democrats who believe Trump was solely or mainly responsible for the riot declined by 4%. The number of Republicans declined by 2%, and the number of independents declined by 3%
However, the majority of Democrats — 87% — still answered that they believe Trump was solely or Mainly responsible for the riot. That's compared to 41% of independents and just 9% of Republicans.
For more information about the poll, visit nbcnews.com.