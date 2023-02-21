WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Fewer teens are drinking alcohol, but they are continuing to use illicit drugs, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thirteen percent of students say they drink alcohol, compared to 39% 2011.
Since 2015, 13% of students say they use drugs, like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines. That number hasn't changed since then.
In Weakley County, Tennessee, the numbers check out.
The Weakley County Prevention Coalition says the lack of change in teen drug usage is concerning.
The group has launched research campaigns to learn what substances are commonly used among Weakley County students.
Substance use starting as young as 13: That's an alarming statistic the Weakley County Prevention Coalition discovered. Director Courtney Echols says the group is trying to reach them before it starts.
“If we get those students earlier and help them find the ways to cope, they're going to be able to deal with the stress that they have later on in life,” Echols says.
After surveys and focus groups, the coalition also found opioids are not as big of an issue as vapes.
“Back then, you'd have to smoke the marijuana. Now they're able to conceal it a little bit and get away with it. And so, I feel like that's where we're getting to the scary ground,” says Echols.
That’s why they're launching drug-free alternative events to keep teens active and to give them the coping skills they need.
“We've started having conversation cafes. We've started having pop-up trainings for our youth. And so, that's where we teach them life skills, because a lot of our students come from a situation that may not be so good,” Echols says.
Echols says it starts at home. She knows first hand, as she's navigating those tough conversations with her 13-year-old son.
“What is he seeing? Has anybody ever asked him to vape with him? You know, he's actually been asked that question,” says Echols.
She encourages parents to get involved in your child's social life.
“Have those conversations. To check your child's phone to see what's going on in your child's life. Because a lot of the times, your child can have a whole different life than, you know, what we as parents realize,” Echols says.
WCPC currently has a roster of 132 students, after starting with just 15 students a few years ago.
Organizers hope it's a sign that more students are making the choice to avoid drugs and alcohol.
Weakley County students from ages 13 to 18 are welcome to join. You can find more information on the group's Facebook page.