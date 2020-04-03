FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has announced plans to construct a 400-bed field hospital at its Lexington campus. The Friday announcement comes as officials prepare for a potential surge of coronavirus cases.
Dr. Mark F. Newman says the goal is to have the makeshift hospital ready in the next two weeks at Nutter Field House, which is the school's football practice facility.
Newman is UK’s executive vice president for health affairs. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to set up a 2,000-bed field hospital at the state fairgrounds in Louisville.
In a news release about the field hospital, the university says rooms in the hospital will be partitioned, and it will include:
— A standard sub flooring system, nurses stations, heavy-duty cots and dedicated break rooms.
— A nebulizing station or area.
— Shower units with daily sanitization, universal body soap and sanitization of shower units.
— Daily towel service, restroom units with daily sanitization, portable handwashing stations.
— Daily laundry service.
— Temporary generated power to ensure potable water for food services, showers and restrooms.