(AP) - A truck hauling potassium hydroxide and another truck crashed on the northbound deck of the Brent Spence Bridge early Wednesday morning and a fire broke out.
Officials plan to inspect the bridge for structural damage following the crash and hazardous material spill. The bridge connects Ohio with Kentucky.
The flames are out, but officials are concerned about possible damage to its span.
Cincinnati police advised drivers they'd face detours northbound on Interstates 71 and 75 in Kentucky. Interstate-471, I-71, I-74, I-275 and U.S. 50 were alternate routes.
No injuries were reported.