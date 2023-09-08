MARSHALL COUNTY, KY-- "I can't believe that we're having the fifth annual, Preston Cope Classic wiffle ball tournament. This was a dream that started a long time ago. You know in our backyard with the boys, and just to be able to do this and honor him and honor the game that he loved is just amazing," said Brian Cope.
Saturday, September 9th is a day of remembrance for Preston Cope. He lost his life in the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, but his legacy is living on. The annual wiffle ball tournament is projected to be the biggest tournament they have hosted. The first year they played the tournament at the Marshall County High School baseball field, but now the tournament has grown so much they have it at the Calvert City Ball Park.
Brian Cope, Preston's father said having the tournament at the Calvert fields means just as much to him and his family. Preston and his father spent many hours at the fields as they practiced and played many hours there.
"A lot of memories on this field, I know I have them, and we want the community to have those same type of memories," said Cope.
Anyone and everyone is invited to play. There is no age limit to playing wiffle ball. There are four different divisions: adult, high school, middle school and elementary. The games begin at 10:00 a.m., and the team admission fee is $100. There is no gate fee. There are five players per team, and you are guaranteed three games. Balls and Bats are provided, and there are trophies for winners.
Cope said, "Even if you don't play you can come out and have fun by watching and hearing all the laughter from the fields." There will also be a silent auction going on throughout the day, and there will be a concession stand.
The money raised from this event goes to the Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship Fund. Over the last five years they have given 84 scholarships to graduating seniors at Marshall County High School. Those recipients have all been able to go on to their next phases of life with a piece of Preston.
"Come out and just live life and just enjoy the day that we're given because we're not promised tomorrow, and if we can make a difference in someone's life it's worth it and I just feel like this is a great opportunity to do that."
For more information, visit the Events page at www.playlikePreston.com or call 270-339-8990.