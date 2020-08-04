CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department says, as of Tuesday, the county has had five people die in relation to the coronavirus.
Additionally, the health department is announcing four new confirmed cases. The patients are residents of Calloway County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 195, with 157 people having fully recovered, 31 people isolating at home, 2 people hospitalized, and 5 deaths.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.